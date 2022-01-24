Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stan Lee’s animated superhero series to stream in China

You’d have thought an animated series created by late comic book legend Stan Lee that featured the voice of action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger as a character named Captain Fantastic would make a bigger dent in the cultural conversation.

However, you’d be forgiven for not even realizing Superhero Kindergarten existed, even though the esteemed roster of behind the scenes talent also includes former SpongeBob SquarePants head writer Steven Banks, and An American Werewolf in London, The Blues Brothers, and Coming to America director John Landis.

The show quietly premiered in the United States and Canada last April on Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that Superhero Kindergarten has now been picked up for distribution in China by streaming service Youku.

In an accompanying statement, Schwarzenegger said that “I have always loved bringing my latest projects to my Chinese fans, because they’re some of the most passionate fans in the world, so I can’t wait for them to see Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten“. The actor has always been immensely popular in the East, so his latest small screen project could end up drawing in a huge number of curious eyeballs.

Lee, Schwarzenegger, and Landis teaming up for a kid-friendly superhero effort was strange to begin with, but a whole new crowd is about to discover the 27-episode first season for themselves.