Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Tired Of People Claiming COVID-19 Guidelines ‘Disturb’ Their Freedom

Hollywood legend and former Republican Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger criticized individuals not following COVID-19 guidelines, arguing that freedom comes with obligations.

In a recent interview with CNN’s Bianna Golodrya and former National Security Council member Alexander Vindman, Schwarzenegger expressed his opinion about people using “freedom” as an excuse to not do their part in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people. And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom.” Schwarzenegger said.

He continued by stating freedom comes with obligations and responsibilities, and that the current situation is just like a traffic light. The lights are there to prevent an accident, and disregarding the light could result in another person’s death, just like the COVID-19 virus.

Schwarzenegger has supported social distancing and has tried to stop the spread of COVID-19 vaccine information. He shared a video of him receiving the vaccine in January and is still working hard to get the world back to some sort of normalcy.

He is also still busy making movies and is set to team up with Danny Devito again for Triplets, the sequel to Twins. He recently voiced Arnold Armstrong/Captain Courage in Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten and is set to appear in Kungy Fury 2.