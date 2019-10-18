From where I’m sitting, it’s raining Deathstrokes.

Years after Arrow introduced its own version of Slade Wilson played by Manu Bennett, DC Universe’s Titans now has their own spilling blood, with Esai Morales donning the dichotomous mask. Even with that arc currently unfolding, Arrow has created a Deathstroke of tomorrow in the form of John Diggle Jr. (Charlie Barnett).

Believe it or not though, yet another may soon be added to the tally, as the official synopsis for episode 8×04, “Present Tense,” promises that a new evildoer taking up the mantle will arrive in Star City, reading:

ECHO KELLUM GUEST STARS – When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Jeane Wong (#804).

Arrow: 8x02 - "Welcome To Hong Kong" Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, former series regular Echo Kellum is making his return – but what if it’s in a different capacity? Don’t forget, he did tease a comeback to be executed in an unexpected way, so let’s not role out him being the new Deathstroke. Hey, we’ve already ventured to one parallel universe so far this season, so why not another?

But if this adventure does take place on Earth-1, then maybe what goes down in the present-day will provide insight into how John Diggle Jr. becomes the Deathstroke of 2040. I, for one, am dying to learn more about his origin story, so I’ll be tuning in for sure.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “Present Tense” scheduled for November 5th.