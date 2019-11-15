Arrow Cast And Crew Share Moving Memories As Series Wraps Production

Work on Arrow season 8 just completed which means that the long-running CW DC TV show has finished for good. While fans have still got a couple of months left before the series disappears from our screens, it’s already feeling like the end as the cast and crew have been sharing their own heartfelt and nostalgic messages on social media to mark the monumental occasion. Like Stephen Amell, for example.

To begin with, though, EP Marc Guggenheim shared a letter directed at those who’ve helped create Arrow over the past eight years, reminding us all just how incredible an achievement the show is and how much it’s changed the landscape of superhero television.

Showrunner Beth Schwartz also took a moment to reminiscence about her first time visiting the Arrow set way back in 2012.

Heading up to Vancouver for the last time for #Arrow. The first time I flew up was for episode 115. I was the first writer to be on set and @StephenAmell asked if I was Canadian cause I raided the Roots store across from my hotel. — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) November 13, 2019

Colton Haynes’ Instagram post will be particularly special to fans as he shared a number of snaps taken across the years which see him hanging out with the various Team Arrow line-ups from over the seasons. In his caption, the Roy Harper star spoke about how much their friendship has meant to him through his personal ups and downs.

Katie Cassidy, meanwhile, posted a photo taken during season 8 filming, which sees Team Arrows past and future colliding. This is fitting, too, as Cassidy will continue on as Laurel Lance in the upcoming Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff.

Roy Harper Returns In Arrow 8x06 Promo Images 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

David Ramsey (John Diggle) decided to one-up Cassidy’s pic by sharing an image which features what looks to be the entire cast and crew of the series crammed into the Arrowcave set.

Juliana Harkavy decided to post a teary-eyed selfie taken when she first found out she was going to be playing Dinah Drake on Arrow four years ago. She talks about how much the experiences since have meant to her in the caption.

Last but not least, Colin Donnell recollected what it was like when he first started his Arrow career as Tommy Merlyn back in the day.

Today is the last day of filming for #Arrow. I still remember what I was wearing for my audition, what the room was like, my mind being blown that I was cast, my first flight to Vancouver, walking into my first hotel room, the first fitting… — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) November 13, 2019

Keep it together, Arrow fans. Production may have wrapped, but there’s still several episodes left to go on TV. Installment 8×06 “Prochnost” airs this Tuesday, November 19th on The CW.