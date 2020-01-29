Arrow Fans Losing Their Minds Over Green Lantern Tease In Finale

It finally happened. After years of theorizing, the fans were proven right in the Arrow series finale, as we at last got a concrete sign that John Diggle is going to become a Green Lantern. The clues have been building up over the years, but the last time we saw David Ramsey’s character in the show’s swansong gave us a huge tease that his life is about to take a cosmic turn.

As Diggle delivers a eulogy at Oliver’s funeral, a montage plays, including a clip of John and his family moving into their new home in Metropolis. With his wife and kids inside, Diggle is blown back by a green meteorite that crashes into the Earth. We see him retrieve a small box from the site, which glows green when he opens it. It’s not spelled out, but it’s clear that Diggle’s just got his hands on a Power Ring.

As you’d imagine, the Arrow fandom are losing their minds over this tease. Even Marvel superheroes are excited…

See?

Fans have always noted the similarities between John Diggle and John Stewart. Now that he’s a Green Lantern, it’s official. Wonder if he’ll take his stepdad’s surname – Stewart – from now on?

A lot of folks are now calling for a Green Lantern spinoff for Dig. Well, there is a GL show coming to HBO Max, so there’s a chance he could appear on that. It was even teased in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Diggle got the Green Lantern ring. Please one day give us a Green Lantern show #arrow #ArrowSeriesFinale #GreenLantern pic.twitter.com/Hpl4Za9PzE — Mfresh03 (@mfresh03) January 29, 2020

Alternatively, the Diggle family’s move to Metropolis may instead point to him hopping over to Superman & Lois.

OMG IS DIGGLE GONNA BECOME THE GREEN LANTERN FINALLY? WAS THAT WHAT THAT WAS? THIS IS WHY HE NEEDS TO BE ON THE SUPERMAN&LOIS LANE SHOW SO WE CAN SEE IT COME TO LIFE! #Arrow #ArrowSeriesFinale — mandy ❉ (@hilaryerhards) January 29, 2020

Either way, there’s only one thing that this tease means: Diggle is officially becoming one of the Green Lantern Corps.

It just goes to show us yet again that anything is possible in the Arrowverse.

John Diggle Stewart, I can't believe we got to see the birth of green lantern I didn't think it would happen but I guess anything is possible in the Arrowverse #ArrowSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/wCwJ9hcvNb — Mike Cruz (@CruzMichael_) January 29, 2020

