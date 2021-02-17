Here’s How Pedro Pascal Could Look As Joel In The Last Of Us TV Show

Naughty Dog might not have any video games on course to arrive in the near future, but it certainly won’t be left wanting for exposure over the next 12 months or so. This year will see not one, but two adaptations of its acclaimed IP released across television and cinema beginning with a feature-length film based on the adventures of one Nathan Drake. The treasure hunter and protagonist of the Uncharted series will be brought to life on the big screen by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, with Mark Wahlberg due to co-star as his friend and mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

The highly anticipated movie is due to drop this July and will be followed later in the year by HBO’s The Last of Us TV series. Much less is known about this one in terms of story, though unsurprisingly, the network intends to have the source material’s Joel and Ellie take center stage.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian) will be joined by Bella Ramsey as Ellie, who coincidentally also starred in HBO’s take on George R.R. Martin’s books. And while it’s still early days as yet, one fan has decided to imagine what the former will look like when he debuts as the post-apocalyptic survivor overcome with grief, as you can see below:

A release date for The Last of Us hasn’t been put forward at this time, though considering the talent that’s been secured for this project, we’re not at all concerned. Craig Mazin, creator of the terrific limited series Chernobyl, is serving as writer and executive producer, the latter of which is a credit he’ll be sharing with Naughty Dog co-president, Neil Druckmann.