We’ve seen plenty of crossovers in the past between comic characters from different franchises and games, and one artist has kept this going with their latest collection that mashes the worlds of Marvel, DC and Pokémon together.

In posts to both the Marvel Comics and Pokémon subreddits, artist ‘Jai’ shared their novel takes on various members of the Pokédex, including Mewtwo, Alakazam, Gengar, Scizor, Zangoose, Gardevoir, Lucario, and Snorlax.

The newest of these is Mewtwo mashed up with Doctor Doom. Many of the combinations are obvious when you think of the characters used, and they all look great. One of the most flawless is Alakazam which is styled to look like Doctor Strange.

While it might not be the biggest change among characters, Gengar pairs perfectly with Venom, a lot like Zangoose and Wolverine. The other crossovers include Scizor as Iron Man, Gardevoir as Scarlet Witch, Snorlax as Kingpin, and Lucario as the standalone DC remix with Batman.

While this fan art does look great, sadly, we won’t be seeing any official collaborations between Marvel, DC, and Pokémon anytime soon. For now, fans will need to stick with these concepts as a glimpse of what could have been.

Along with these unique mashups, the artist has plenty of other work highlighting popular TV, film, and gaming characters. You can check out more of Jai on their Instagram here.