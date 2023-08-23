Ahsoka Tano’s character evolution raises questions about Togrutan biology, of all things

Star Wars fans grapple with the mystery of why increasing layers of clothing are added to Ahsoka Tano's outfits over time.

Star Wars fans are pondering if Ahsoka Tano‘s style evolution might be a fashion statement about the circulatory system of the Togruta species.

A fan posted an intriguing graphic of Ahsoka’s costumes during the first three seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and her eponymous Disney Plus series. Over time, they observed that Ahsoka’s outfits became more bulky.

the older ahsoka gets the more layers she puts on https://t.co/vvhSlNDsi1 — Conor Brannigan🌹supports WGA and SAG-AFTRA (@Conchobar2003) August 22, 2023

Ahsoka’s scant clothing in the early phases of her transformation may not necessarily have spicy connotations. One explanation could be that the inspiration may have come from the agoge, the academies where boys received training to be soldiers under grueling conditions in ancient Sparta. They learned to endure harsh weather conditions in little attire. Perhaps the same was true for Jedi padawans. Another explanation could be the climate of her planet Shili. However, fans shared their take on Ahsoka’s evolving wardrobe.

One Star Wars diehard attributed Ahsoka’s increasingly layered style to her Togrutan biology.

Togruta's body temperatures drop naturally as they grow older meaning to maintain homeostasis they need to wear more. — Xezian's Art (@XezianArt) August 23, 2023

Another fan suggested that the costume designer may have been hard of hearing.

Costume Designer: Oh you said she's getting older? I thought you said she was getting colder my bad y'all! — matdupreez (@matdupreez) August 23, 2023

Some thought that the costume Ahsoka wore in the first season of The Clone Wars was not age appropriate and would have suited another Jedi better.

They should have put Obi-Wan in that first costume instead of the literal 14 year old. — Byron – 🏳️‍🌈 (@ByronBiDisaster) August 22, 2023

Things got real when veteran fans entered the chat and brought up the reality of time and human biology.

I can sympathize. The older I get the more cold I feel 🫣🥶 — Gloria van Puncake 🫐🍩🍪 Imperial Academy Era (@NoWordsSuch1) August 22, 2023

It was a sentiment that resonated with seasoned fans.

We get cold in age lol — Ryan (@RyanFilmLover) August 22, 2023

Still, another fan posted a capture of Ahsoka clad in a white cloak, bearing a staff, and looking suspiciously like Gandalf The White while hinting at what might be ahead.

Regardless of the motivations behind Ahsoka’s style choices, the attention to her attire seems peculiar, especially considering Chewbacca never wore clothes.

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney Plus.