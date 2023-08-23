Ahsoka Tano’s character evolution raises questions about Togrutan biology, of all things

Star Wars fans are pondering if Ahsoka Tano‘s style evolution might be a fashion statement about the circulatory system of the Togruta species.
A fan posted an intriguing graphic of Ahsoka’s costumes during the first three seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and her eponymous Disney Plus series. Over time, they observed that Ahsoka’s outfits became more bulky.
Ahsoka’s scant clothing in the early phases of her transformation may not necessarily have spicy connotations. One explanation could be that the inspiration may have come from the agoge, the academies where boys received training to be soldiers under grueling conditions in ancient Sparta. They learned to endure harsh weather conditions in little attire. Perhaps the same was true for Jedi padawans. Another explanation could be the climate of her planet Shili. However, fans shared their take on Ahsoka’s evolving wardrobe.
One Star Wars diehard attributed Ahsoka’s increasingly layered style to her Togrutan biology.
Another fan suggested that the costume designer may have been hard of hearing.
Some thought that the costume Ahsoka wore in the first season of The Clone Wars was not age appropriate and would have suited another Jedi better.
Things got real when veteran fans entered the chat and brought up the reality of time and human biology.
It was a sentiment that resonated with seasoned fans.
Still, another fan posted a capture of Ahsoka clad in a white cloak, bearing a staff, and looking suspiciously like Gandalf The White while hinting at what might be ahead.
Regardless of the motivations behind Ahsoka’s style choices, the attention to her attire seems peculiar, especially considering Chewbacca never wore clothes.
Ahsoka is streaming on Disney Plus.