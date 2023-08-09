Asking if the most polarizing character in ‘Secret Invasion’ gets to be an Avenger opens up exactly the can of worms you’d expect

In a way, the whole of Secret Invasion was actually quite amazing. If it wasn’t offering up a genuinely engaging monologue every now and again, it was blowing our minds with its obscenely baffling storytelling decisions that, if they didn’t completely disrespect the rest of the MCU canon, instead found a way to muddy the show’s nuances to a degree that completely unhooked us.

Indeed, folks are going to be talking about Secret Invasion for all the wrong reasons for quite some time now, but outside of Rhodey’s Skrull replacement timeline, no specific detail has gotten or will get as much attention as G’iah, who spent the final episode becoming hilariously overpowered thanks to the Harvest, the serum that granted her the abilities of most every MCU hero we’ve been introduced to so far.

Having formed an alliance with one Sonya Falsworth, her priorities have since become as dubious as ever, but one thing is for sure; whoever has G’iah on their team from here on out will an infinitely easier time in the ring. Meanwhile, the folks of r/marvelstudios have been wondering if the Avengers will have taken notice of that by the time Avengers: The Kang Dynasty rolls up.

And despite the variety of answers, they all carry the same ethos; a being as powerful and flexible as G’iah is going to be an absolute nightmare to write around.

Indeed, whether she ends up completely bodying Kang or gets suspiciously written out of any major events from here on out, folks don’t have high hopes for G’iah’s MCU future at all, let alone whatever place she could or could not have in The Kang Dynasty.

Perhaps they’ve forgotten, however, that characters can change over time.

Whatever ends up being the case down the line, G’iah’s current power level is a big deal for the MCU’s in-universe state of affairs, and one way or another, Kevin Feige and company will certainly have to prioritize addressing that before the Multiverse Saga’s crunch time rears its head.