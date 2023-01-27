‘Attack the Block’ director warns not to expect the sequel anytime soon

With Netflix finally releasing Lockwood & Co. across its worldwide platform, plenty of fans of the supernatural can’t wait to start streaming this terrifying tale of teenage ghost-hunting. Based on the book series of the same name, director Joe Cornish knew he had his hands full when adapting the iconic source material.

In an interview with Deadline, Cornish discussed the challenge of bringing Lockwood & Co. to life.

“The challenge is to get it on screen with the scale, energy and detail we want, with the time and money to do it, and to polish it and honor the books.”

During the in-depth interview, Joe Cornish also touched on his 2011 cult classic — Attack the Block. Responsible for kickstarting John Boyega’s Hollywood career, this inventive tale of teenage alien killers is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Teenage ghost-hunters, teenage alien killers, we’re sensing a pattern.

A critical success, fans of Attack the Block have been waiting for more than a decade to know if a sequel could be on the table. Thankfully, it looks like Cornish is officially one step ahead.

“It took a very long time between Attack the Block and my second movie so I’m trying to be a bit more focused on keeping other projects in development while I make stuff. The first Attack the Block was made in complete secrecy so we had time to make it as good as it needed to be. We’re now in the middle of that process.”

Good on a filmmaker who decides to work in private, making his projects as good as they possibly can be before unveiling them to the world. An Attack the Block sequel certainly has some big shoes to fill, so getting the story right is crucial for success.

“John (Boyega) and I have a really detailed outline and are doing the research to figure out the reality that we then merge with sci-fi fantasy. We go out in the real world with brilliant researchers and find people whose lives intersect with those characters to get the detail and realism. It’s a co-production and we’re going to take our time to get it exactly right.”

Who knows? If it weren’t for Attack the Block we may have never seen Boyega take on the Star Wars galaxy. The fact that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for the movie that made him a star certainly has us smiling.

Sadly, it looks like an Attack the Block sequel may not be coming out quite a while. — at least we’ll have Lockwood & Co. to keep us ghoulishly entertained until then.