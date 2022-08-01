Aubrey Plaza teases ‘full frontal nudity’ in new FXX animated series ‘Little Demon’ co-starring Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito

Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and his daughter Lucy DeVito are starring in a new FXX animated comedy called Little Demon.

The series is about a 13-year-old girl named Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) who learns that her mother Laura (Plaza) was impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito), all the while attempting to live “an ordinary life in Delaware.” Of course, that becomes more challenging when Chrissy’s powers finally activate and her father comes to collect custody of her soul.

And it sounds like the new series is going to really push the envelope of what you can get away with in a cable network TV series — including, yes, full frontal nudity.

Speaking with Collider at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the three stars of the series were asked what non-spoiler-y aspect of the show they were most surprised that FXX allowed them to do. For the 77-year-old It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, it boiled down to pure, unadulterated murder.

“Well, FXX is, after all, fearless, so they are with us and we will push the envelope until we are corralled in and sat on,” DeVito said. “But I think one of my big ones is the fact that Satan is very bold in terms of who he murders. He murders a lot of people. You know, one random day I would just go out and murder. Let me give you a hint; it doesn’t matter how old you are for me to be able to just take you out.”

When it was the younger DeVito’s turn, she said that her favorite moment in the show comes early on when her character “becomes a woman” — which we only have to imagine wades into Big Mouth territory.

“I think what’s really cool about what FX has allowed us to explore is these female relationships and female stories as well that maybe we haven’t always seen in adult animation so I’m really excited to just put that out there,” she added.

When it came to Plaza, who also serves as executive producer on the series, she was most stoked about her character literally getting to bare all.

“I’m really excited that my character gets to do full frontal nudity in the show,” she explained. “I don’t think that’s a spoiler, but it’s exciting for me because I haven’t done it in live action yet, but I got to kind of dip my toe in with full frontal nudity.”

In addition to the three stars, the series also features an impressive roster of guest voices including Michael Shannon, Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Richardson, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, Rhea Perlman, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Lennon Parham (The Minx), and Lamorne Morris (New Girl).

Little Demon premieres on August 25th on FXX and streams the next day on Hulu. You can watch the trailer below.