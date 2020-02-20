Hasbro Reveals First Look At New Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy

It’s been a long time coming. For me at least – you’ve likely had these stories flooding your news feeds for weeks, right? But for me, it’s been a long time coming. Yes, after 40 days and 40 nights without Him, I’m writing about Baby Yoda again. How I’ve missed you. I’m still not sure I’ve written anything about The Mandalorian itself, but hey, I’m not complaining.

For this article, we’re looking at a Baby Yoda animatronic toy from toy-maker Hasbro. First up is a still of it in the gallery below, courtesy of StarWars.com (how thoughtful):

Including the Disney kids also seen in The Last Jedi and Avengers: Endgame was a nice touch, eh?

It being an animatronic though, a still isn’t going to cut it. You want to see the anima part of the animatronic in action, right? Well, I’ve got just the thing for you. Via The Playlist, here’s Baby Yodatron showing off his bobble head activated moves and “excited sounds.”

So, there’s your animatronic Baby Yoda animatron, stills, videos, the whole caboodle. One day we’ll run out of merchandise to pawn off and that may also be the day someone actually writes something about The Mandalorian. Till that day, however, this is the status quo you’ll have to live with.

Though what I wrote in the introduction about being glad to have The Child back in my life, I feel sufficiently satiated already. Satiated for a while, I should think.

But tell us, do you have any interest in picking up this new Baby Yoda toy? Or are you already over the whole craze? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.