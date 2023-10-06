‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9: Who got married, engaged, or broke up? The spoilers, explained

Bachelor in Paradise is back, and while we’re only two episodes into season 9 so far, there are already rumors swirling about which romantic hopefuls from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette met on the sandy beaches and found love.

While it might be easy to write off Paradise as just an excuse to get these singles together again for more drama and sultry moments — and trust us, lust and drama are plentiful in paradise, some fantastic couples have found one another on the beach, and we really end up rooting for them to find their happily ever after. So, with a new season unfolding, fans who can’t wait to find out what happens as the series unfolds are looking for spoilers to give us ideas about what we should expect.

It’s important to note that the stories Reality Steve has shared so far are not as intensive as usual, but we’re only two episodes into the series, so We Got This Covered will keep you updated as more information becomes available. For now, here are the details he’s made public thus far.

Who are the first romantic hopefuls to go home?

While Bachelor in Paradise is all about second (sometimes third, fourth, and fifth) chances and doing things differently than they’re done at the mansion, rose ceremonies still exist, and the ocean’s waves must wash away some of the competition if anyone is expecting to get to their happily ever after.

For season 9, the men handed out the first set of roses, and three women went home; the first casualties of broken romance and missed connections are Greer Blitzer, Brooklyn Willie, and Cat Carter. Fans of Bachelor Nation know that the first three women cut were from Zach Shallcross’ season, and as the story goes, we have a feeling that if they’re single and still looking for love next year, the sands of paradise will be waiting to welcome them back for another shot at love.

Which couples get engaged?

Believe it or not, Bachelor in Paradise is responsible for the lasting love of several couples who didn’t find love in seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Everyone from Joe and Serena and Caelynn and Dean to Hannah and Dylan and Abigail and Noah — some of our favorite Bachelor Nation couples found one another in paradise.

So, will season 9 be responsible for more life-long bonds? So far, it’s yet to be determined, but Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that at least one pair got engaged at the end of the season: Kat and John Henry. Fans will remember John from Charity’s season of The Bachelorette and Kat from Zach’s season; the pair look quite loved up in the video Steve posted, and he believes John absolutely put a ring on it.

Go, Zach and Kat!

(SPOILER): Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I’m pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming. Here is a video of them last Sat night July 8th at Rudee’s in Virginia Beach. Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple. pic.twitter.com/thy96t9GDn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 17, 2023

We’re not sure if this next couple followed in the footsteps of Kat and John, but it’s rumored that Eliza and Aaron B. also stayed together after paradise, but they have been seen doing their own thing in recent weeks. Of course, couples are supposed to keep their romance on the down low between filming and airdates, so we will discover in the coming weeks if anyone else felt a nip from the love bug this season.

Who gets married?

The couple saying “I do” on the beach is none other than Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, the couple who met in season 7. The initial teaser trailer had fans wondering if a couple who met this season would be gearing up to be married, but it actually warmed our hearts to know that it was Kenny and Mari.

Steve says that the ceremony on the beach is likely just that, a ceremony because their actual wedding is rumored to be taking place very soon. That being said, we’re still quite excited to see what paradise brings for them, and it’ll be heartwarming to see the two of them back in paradise, where it all began.

Which couples will call it quits?

Following the first two episodes, we think it’s safe to agree that the list of couples who don’t make it would be a long and complicated collection, but we do know that a few eliminations happen throughout paradise, and early pairings are being made and broken with each new set of bare feet stepping upon the sand.

In episode 2, Hannah Brown shows up with a date card and asks the romantic hopefuls to gear up to bare their souls at a bonfire and “get real,” that special date came with a lot of emotions, vulnerability, and, of course — some moments that had people wondering what the future looked like for their pairings.

With each new episode of Bachelor in Paradise will come a few things fans have grown to look forward to: steamy make-out sessions, one one-on-one dates that make people cry, Wells Adams being the bartender we all love and adore, and more drama than anyone could have anticipated.

Oh, and Brayden Bowers rockin’ his earrings on the beach, personally, that’s what we’re looking forward to.

Here’s to Bachelor in Paradise and those sweet, salty tears that will soon mix with the soothing waves of the ocean. As we said earlier, We Got This Covered will keep you updated with all the new deets weekly, and you won’t want to miss a moment of it.