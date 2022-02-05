‘Back to the Future’ star directing 2 episodes of ‘Picard’ season 2

Star Trek: Picard will be returning to our screens on March. 3. The sci-fi television show, which is the eighth Star Trek series, premiered on Jan. 23, 2020 to positive reviews, with significant praise going to executive producer and lead actor Patrick Stewart. Stewart reprises his role as the titular Jean-Luc Picard, reprising his role from 1987’s Star Trek: The Next Generation and subsequent shows in the franchise.

While the show had already been greenlit for a third season since 2020, seasons two and three of the Paramount Plus series were filmed and developed back to back, with some new faces in the director’s seat. One of these is Lea Thompson. The Back to the Future star announced on Twitter that she would be directing the second and third episode of season 2, thanking producer Terry Matalas for the opportunity.



Yay!!!! Finally little Lea the #Trekkie in me got to become part of the family by directing ep #203 #204 Thank you @TerryMatalas for making my dream come true https://t.co/xX5zihcIJi — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) February 4, 2022

Back to the Future, which was released in 1985 is widely considered to be one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time, with two sequels, Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III being released in 1989 and 1990 respectively. The film was also adapted into a stage musical in 2020.

Thompson’s other directorial efforts include episodes on The CW’s Stargirl and CBS’ Young Sheldon. Star Trek: Picard season 2 releases March. 3 on Paramount Plus.