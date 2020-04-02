Titans Director Confirms Fan Favorite Comic Book Character For Season 3

The great thing about Titans is that it has access to a huge amount of DC icons, including those that are often out of bounds for DC TV shows. Season 2, for instance, introduced Bruce Wayne himself, as played by Game of Thrones star Iain Glen. It only made sense to bring the Batman into the series, seeing as both Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and Jason Todd (Curran Walters) are regulars. And now we know that we’re getting another prominent member of the Bat-family in season 3, as Batgirl is making her Titans debut.

Director/cinematographer Boris Mojsovski shared a livestream video on his Instagram today, which is where he decided to spill the big news. As well as confirming that Glen will be back as Bruce in the next run of the DC Universe series, he likewise dropped the bombshell that Barbara Gordon will be joining the Titans in season 3. We even know exactly when to expect her first appearance in the run.

In the enlightening Q&A, Mojsovski went on to reveal that season 3 will kick off in style with a return trip to Gotham City. This, as you’d imagine, is where Babs will appear. The director explained that a whole new set is being built to accommodate Barbara’s character and, in general, the team’s aim is to replicate the aesthetic they established for Batman’s home town back in the season 1 finale.

Titans Season 2 Character Posters 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Mojsovski doesn’t spell it out for us, but his talk of a brand new set heavily hints that this won’t be Barbara in her Batgirl days, but that she’ll already have become Oracle by the time Titans checks in on her. That only makes sense given the show’s tendency to go dark, so expect there to be a few references to the fateful night that the Joker brutally paralyzed the heroine a la The Killing Joke.

That’s about all we know for now, with no casting details unveiled as yet, but this is definitely exciting stuff to hear. As with everything else, production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but clearly, they’re raring to go when things settle down again, so the intention is still to release Titans season 3 later this year.