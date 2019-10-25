Batwoman And Nancy Drew Get Full Season Orders At The CW

For those of you who are enjoying the recently launched Batwoman and Nancy Drew TV series, today’s news will come as a pleasant surprise to you.

After only three episodes aired from each, The CW have given both freshman shows a full season order. If you require more specifics, that means their episode counts have been extended from thirteen to twenty-two. Yes, this is when the lingo “back nine” is applied to situations such as these.

To some, this sort of commitment may seem premature, though it’s worth mentioning how both Batwoman and Nancy Drew do especially well in the delayed viewing arena, with many fans tuning in via DVR or other CW streaming services. Actually, it’s even being said that Batwoman is now the second most popular show the network has among the 18-49 demographic, putting it right behind The Flash.

For some exact numbers, here’s the relevant quote from Deadline’s report:

“Batwoman‘s linear ratings have grown 73% among adults 18-34 and 80% in adults 18-49 in L+7, while Nancy Drew has posted 94% gains in adults 18-34 and 114% in adults 18-49 in L+7, according to the CW and Nielsen.”

Personally, I’ve found myself very much digging what Batwoman‘s had to offer thus far. In my view, it’s the second best Arrowverse series this fall, with Arrow being my current favorite. Of course, balances could shift as the season stretches on.

When it comes to Nancy Drew, however, it hasn’t resonated with me as much as I thought it would. The promos leading into the series premiere hinted at something tonally similar to Riverdale – and it pretty much is – but it’s just not doing it for me for whatever reason. Still, I wish the cast and crew all the best.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights on The CW, whereas Nancy Drew occupies Wednesday nights.