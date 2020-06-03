Big Finish Reveal New Details On Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Project

We’ve got a long wait ahead of us for season 13 of Doctor Who. The show already has a reputation for lengthy gaps between seasons and Coronavirus slamming the brakes on the British television industry means we’ll likely be waiting until mid to late 2021. Fortunately, it’s sounding like this year’s Christmas special, “Revolution of the Daleks” is still on track, as that’s already in post-production.

But Doctor Who fans will know that the show is far from limited to television screens. As such, this year’s big Doctor Who event, Time Lord Victorious, is getting a lot of attention. This will be an epic story involving three Doctors: the Eighth (Paul McGann), Ninth (Christopher Eccleston) and Tenth (David Tennant). The arc spans practically every form of media outside of TV, including novels, comics, audio dramas, video games and apparently, even escape rooms.

The BBC has described it as:

“Following several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race, this is a story like no other.”

We learned about a month ago that the story would kick off in a pair of novels entitled The Knight, The Fool and the Dead by Steve Cole and All Flesh is Grass by Una McCormack. Now, Big Finish has revealed three Time Lord Victorious audio dramas that will begin to be released in October. These are: He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not, by horror master Carrie Thompson; The Enemy of My Enemy by Tracy Ann Baines; and Mutually Assured Destruction by Lizzie Hopley. The stories are full-cast dramas, starring Paul McGann as the Doctor, Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks, Samantha Béart as Tiska and Silas Carson as Brian the Ood.

On top of that, we’ll also get two Short Trips, stories about the Master narrated by Jon Culshaw: Master Thief by Sophie Iles and Lesser Evils by Simon Guerrier.

Time Lord Victorious producer Alfie Shaw explained that:

“Time Lord Victorious has been a glorious delight to work on. We have three new authors writing the Eighth Doctor trilogy, pitting him against one of my new favourite characters in Doctor Who, Brian the Ood Assassin, as well old favourites, the Daleks.”

When all’s said and done, Time Lord Victorious is going to be a monster collection of media, but do fans need to fork out for absolutely every piece of it to follow the story?

“It all ties into the bigger Time Lord Victorious patchwork, but you can just listen to the McGann Trilogy and enjoy it on its own,” said Shaw.

I’m always up for a bit of the Eighth Doctor, so while I probably won’t delve into every corner of Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious, I’ll definitely check these out. With the novels and audio dramas announced, let’s hope we hear about the other parts of the project very soon.