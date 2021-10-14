Beatles Fans Are Going Wild Over Unseen Footage From Disney’s New Docuseries

Beatles fans are going wild over the never-before-seen footage revealed in a trailer for an upcoming documentary about the Fab Four. Next month, Disney Plus will be getting into the music documentary game in a big way with the release of The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part docuseries from The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, which reveals the truth behind the making of the band’s last album, 1969’s Let It Be.

Get Back – which was the working title for the album – will be six hours in length and will make use of over 60 hours of unseen footage that was originally shot for the 1970s Let It Be documentary but never revealed until now. Jackson’s aim was to challenge the way the band was depicted in the original film – marred by high tensions and conflict – and to prove they were still on good terms. The series was made in cooperation with both living Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

This Thursday, Disney released the first trailer for Get Back – and blew Beatles fans’ minds in the process. Seeing this material for the very first time 50 years on, and in excellent restored quality, is an out-of-this-world experience for lovers of the band.

This looks unbelievable. Can't wait https://t.co/xITGFpaK4a — Patrick Coorey (@pcoo) October 13, 2021

Wow, I just had several dozen emotions all at once. This looks incredible! https://t.co/iM3EGBDFA8 — Chris Morris (@cmorriskingston) October 13, 2021

Goosebumps.

Wow, I got intense goosebumps watching this.



That's must see! 🙌 https://t.co/vFtmuNlNqr — aaron (@cptnmarv) October 13, 2021

A theatrical release really would’ve been something.

Pure chills watching this.



Sad it's not being shown in cinemas though 💔 https://t.co/bpIvWnjhXY — Rebecca Ryder 💙 (@rebecca_ryder21) October 13, 2021

The only way to spend your Thanksgiving this year.

Time travel is real.

This is Jackson’s second documentary work after 2018’s They Shall Not Grow Old, which unearthed and restored WW1 footage, and it looks like he’s produced something just as astonishing again.

What Peter Jackson did with They Shall Not Grow Old, taking old WW1 footage and restoring it to modern standards, was so so extraordinary. Now he’s doing the same thing with old Beatles footage. Just so god damn cool. I love film restoration. https://t.co/l1k0tJdLPH — Shahan Khilji (@ShahanKhilji) October 14, 2021

As well as the 60 hours of visual material it’s pulled from, Jackson also made use of more than 150 hours of unheard audio for Get Back. Most of the footage had been stored away in a vault for the half-century since it was recorded. The documentary likewise includes the Beatles’ final ever group live performance – the legendary rooftop concert in Saville Row – in full for the first time ever.

Don’t miss The Beatles: Get Back when it arrives on Disney Plus over three days starting November 25th.