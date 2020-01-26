Home / tv

Doctor Who Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Return

Tonight’s episode of Doctor Who turned out to be one of the most shocking we’ve had in years. For the last couple of days, the BBC’s social media accounts have been teasing a surprise appearance, but we definitely were not expecting who turned up 15 minutes into the outing. It was none other than the one and only Captain Jack Harkness, as played by John Barrowman.

In “Fugitive of the Judoon,” the TARDIS team had to deal with a platoon of brutish Rhino-headed space police the Judoon storming through modern-day Gloucester on the hunt for a disguised alien. During all this, though, the Doctor’s companions started being teleported away without her knowledge. Who was behind it? A certain immortal Time Agent, of course. Jack had been attempting to nab the Time Lord herself, but the forcefield the Judoon had put around the town had disrupted the equipment on his (stolen) spaceship.

With the Doctor out of his reach and his time running out as the spaceship’s security nanogenes attacked him, Jack imparted a warning to Ryan, Yaz and Graham: they will soon meet the Lone Cyberman. But, whatever they do, they mustn’t give it what it wants. And with that he was gone.

Barrowman’s role didn’t amount to a whole lot of screentime, but given that this marks his first screen appearance as the character for almost a decade, it meant a lot to fans, as evidenced below:

Shortly after the episode broadcast, Radio Times shared an interview with the actor in which he chatted about his excitement over donning Jack’s iconic coat again, with the star saying:

“It feels absolutely amazing. I’ve always been holding the torch to eventually bring Jack back, because I know the love that the fanbase and the Whovians around the world have for him.”

Though Barrowman has continually reprised his role in audio form for Big Finish Productions, this is the first time he’s played Jack in live-action since spinoff Torchwood ended back in 2011. For the Arrow star, it was a joy to return to the character – who’s still the same as he always was.

“Without giving too much of the story away, it’s the same Jack you know. He’s flirtatious, he’s sassy, he’s also determined. So Hallelujah – Jack is back!”

Given Jack’s knowledge of future events, it’s highly likely that we haven’t seen the last of Barrowman in this season of Doctor WhoCaptain Jack is back, people!

Source: Radio Times

