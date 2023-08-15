‘Below Deck: Down Under’: Laura Bileskalne under fire for victim-blaming comments on Instagram

Warning: this article contains potentially triggering descriptions of attempted sexual assault and victim-blaming following the incident.

This week’s episode of Below Deck: Down Under sent shockwaves worldwide, reaching beyond the show’s viewership and sparking debate about the prominence of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

In the episode, Luke Jones climbed into co-worker Margot Sisson’s bed naked while she was sleeping, and Margot remarked to the camera crew that stopped Luke that she had no idea he was there. In a later scene, Laura tells Margot that Luke was just joking and that he “wouldn’t rape you or anything.”

By the end of the episode, Luke and Laura were both fired by Captain Jason Chambers for their unacceptable behavior. Laura was also fired for making unwanted advances to colleague Adam Kodra, who had informed the captain that she had continuously made him uncomfortable.

Taking to Instagram to respond to viewer reactions surrounding the episode, it is clear that Laura has not learned any lessons.

As documented by US Weekly, Laura wrote on her Instagram story, “I don’t take s—t from who[ever] has not actually watched it. Don’t make up a preditor [sic] from someone who gave a HUG to a girl who willingly kissed 25 min ago. [Get] over yourself and your bs [sic].”

She continued her rant on a future post, writing, “And I will stay loyal to myself and my friend @lukebonesjones I never do or ever will stand up for what is wrong. And you can not bent me (sic). I am a hustler and you have nothing on me. #hatersgonnahate And that’s on you.”

Naturally, viewers responded with fury to Laura’s outrageous claim with countless comments sent to her after she posted the story. However, Laura still refused to change her tune, calling her critics “keyboard warriors.”

“I might get messages from the key warriors but the support I get outweighs it. I want to say thank you to all the people who does relate to me and see the reality behind the reality TV. You are gold. Who appreciates me for being me and encourage me to stay true to myself even when it would be easier not to. #beYou.”

If anything is clear from Laura’s posts, it’s that predators protect other predators, and some reality TV stars can’t accept criticism from viewers, no matter how big a backlash they get.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.