‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 9: How Much Did the Crew Make on Their First Charter?

The Mustique yacht crew faced difficulties while providing top-notch service to their guests on the first charter of season 9. Capitan Sandy and Aesha Scott alongside other cast members were stressed about the entire situation due to a delay in provisions.

On the June 10 episode, Captain Sandy had to take control of the mess after the late delivery of premium wine bottles. There was also a cabin leak, a laundry issue, and a few items for guests went missing. Sandy knew she couldn’t compromise the prestigious name of their yacht and immediately switched up her plan.

Despite things not going according to prior preparations, the Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 crew received an impressive tip from the chief guests. This was a surprising revelation for the chefs and deckhands when most of them including Aesha considered it “the worst charter.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 crew made around $15,000 from their chaotic first charter

The crew was frustrated when their orders didn’t arrive on time, later they found out that many of the items were missing. Sandy quickly took control and assigned new responsibilities to each cast member, she told Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher to fetch rosé from another yacht nearby.

Sandy was annoyed at the provisioner changing the delivery time to the last minute, they stated that the wine could only reach the yacht at 5 PM, which was after the guests had already left. The Mustique yacht captain knew they had limited time and hence began “improvising” as explained in her The Daily Dish interview:

I’ve learned a long time ago, I can’t worry about the things that are outside of my control, right? So, I have to worry about the things that are in my control, and that is improvising and figuring out, ‘Hey, how can we get some wine on board?’ Even if I send crew ashore. Whatever it takes, we’ll figure it out.”

Sandy realized it wasn’t productive to get angry about something that was not under her control. She was thankful that her team followed the given directions without panicking and prioritized the guest’s experience on the yacht. Even though their performance wasn’t the best, they managed to make the chief guest Jacob’s time on the yacht, a memorable one.

Jacob shared that he had an “amazing time” despite being disappointed by the late service, he also loved the food made by Jono Shillingford. Before leaving, he decided to give 13,000 euros or 15,000 USD as a tip to the crew members. Aesha Scott was shocked that each member received $1,250 for a two-day charter.

Hopefully, in the upcoming episodes, the crew will perform better now that Captain Sandy has fired the provisioner.

