Apple TV Plus has been vastly expanding its line-up in the past year, getting many big-name shows and producing numerous anticipated originals. And now it has ordered a new drama that features an interesting premise and a very memorable cast.

According to Deadline, Apple TV Plus has ordered a series of The New Look, following historical figures and fashion legends Christian Dior and Coco Chanel during the second world war. While the story will focus on Dior and Chanel, it will also touch on the lives and dramas of the pair’s rivals and contemporaries. Including fashion designers Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, and Yves Saint Laurent. The series will focus on how Dior’s so-called “New Look” led to the designer’s meteoric success and his dethroning of Coco Chanel.

The series has an all-star cast and production team. It is created by Todd A. Kessler, most known for his work on Bloodline and Damages. Kessler is also earmarked to write, executive produce, and direct the upcoming series, with Mark A. Baker helping with production duties.

Two prominent actors are earmarked for the principal roles. Ben Mendelsohn, winner of a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Bloodline, will be taking the part of Christian Dior. He has also appeared in several major movies including, Captain Marvel and Ready Player One.

Juliette Binoche will take on the role of Coco Chanel. Binoche won an Oscar for her performance in The English Patient in 1996. She also has an impressive filmography, including acting in Ghost in the Shell, Chocolat, and Three Colors: Blue.

Mendelsohn has been attached to the project since the start, reuniting with Bloodline co-creator Todd A. Kessler after the pair’s highly-praised work on that project. Binoche, mostly known for her work in Europe, will be making her first moves into American TV with HBO Max’s upcoming show The Staircase. That, along with this, means that American audiences may soon become much more familiar with the legendary actress.

Currently, little is known about the schedule for The New Look. However, we will likely learn more about the show’s planned timetable in the coming months.