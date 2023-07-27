The 10 best TV shows on Netflix with A-list actors

The following shows have raised the bar for Netflix's original programming and kept us as subscribers even when we wanted to jump ship.

Despite all of Netflix‘s illogical decisions — from removing and canceling our favorite series to not allowing us to share our passwords with our families of 50 people — we still can’t bring ourselves to cancel our subscriptions. Take, for example, as per CNN, the 100,000 new accounts that signed up on May 26 and May 27 — just a few days after the password crackdown went live. Whatever happened to standing together against the giant?

The popularity of Netflix could be attributed, in part, to the service’s original content. Some shows featuring A-list actors have contributed to its rise to the top of the streaming world. Black Mirror, a horror anthology series, features guest appearances from a wide range of A-list actors and actresses, including Michaela Coel and Miley Cyrus, in episodes that probe the unnerving limits of technology.

A-list actors’ performances can influence viewers’ commitment to a streaming service. Subscribers will remain loyal and new ones will sign up if they know their favorite characters will appear in future content. The following shows have raised the bar for Netflix’s original programming, impressing us with their superior plots and superb acting and keeping us as subscribers even as the streaming service repeatedly wrongs us.

Stranger Things

Not only does Stranger Things include an incredible cast of brilliant actors, including numerous A-list stars, but it also has a compelling blend of supernatural horror, science fiction, and nostalgic allusions to ’80s pop culture, making it one of Netflix’s best original shows. Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, the frantic but tough mother of Will, one of the young protagonists of the series, is the show’s main A-list star. Ryder, who has been in classic films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Girl, Interrupted, provides Stranger Things with depth, credibility, and a captivating performance.

Prominent actor David Harbour plays tough but caring Police Chief Jim Hopper. Harbour, a seasoned actor whose record includes appearances in critically praised series like The Newsroom, brings an extra level of acting prowess to the group. Critics and audiences alike praised his complex depiction of Chief Hopper, and he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. While the young ensemble cast was not well-known at the program’s start, their outstanding performances pushed them to popularity. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the mysterious and strong Eleven, is a prime example, having received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations for her performance.

The Crown

Netflix’s magnificent period drama, The Crown, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is widely praised for its portrayal of the monarchy’s inner workings, intelligent writing, and, most notably, its outstanding ensemble, which includes several A-list performers. The series revolves around a revolving cast of A-list actors portraying Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy, a critically acclaimed actress, won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for portraying the young Queen in the first few seasons. Olivia Colman, an Oscar winner famed for her roles in The Favourite and The Father, took over in the later seasons, reflecting the Queen’s transformation with depth and delicacy.

In addition to the Queen, The Crown features several other famous actors in pivotal roles. For instance, in the first few seasons, Vanessa Kirby plays Princess Margaret, capturing the Queen’s younger sister’s complex, rebellious nature. Helena Bonham Carter, an A-list actress famed for her unique and unusual roles, took over and gave the character a tragic decline. Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season is another example of A-list casting. Anderson, best known for her appearances in The X-Files and The Fall, gives a compelling portrayal of the Iron Lady, accurately depicting the iconic figure’s unique demeanor and authoritative approach.

Ozark

Netflix’s crime drama series Ozark follows financial planner Marty Byrde and his family as they flee to the Ozarks after a money-laundering operation goes wrong and puts them in danger. Jason Bateman, an accomplished actor who has appeared in both comedic and dramatic roles, plays Marty Byrde. Bateman doesn’t just use Ozark to show off his dramatic acting chops; he also serves as the show’s director and executive producer. His wide-ranging contributions improve the show’s quality and attract viewers thanks to his high profile. Bateman’s performance has received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including a Golden Globe.

Laura Linney, another A-list actor, stars as Wendy Byrde, Marty’s wife. Linney, a three-time Emmy Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee, is known for her roles in films like The Savages, Kinsey, and You Can Count On Me. Her performance of Wendy Byrde, who goes from being a disillusioned housewife to a ruthless criminal player, has been praised. In addition to Bateman and Linney, Ozark also boasts an impressive cast of supporting performers, notably Julia Garner, who has won numerous honors for her performance as Ruth Langmore, a young lady who becomes involved in local criminal enterprises.

House of Cards

One of Netflix’s earliest and most successful original programs, House of Cards, explores the seedier underbelly of American politics through a plot rife with intrigue, manipulation, and power. The participation of various A-list actors who have provided captivating performances is a significant reason for its success and cultural significance. Oscar winner Kevin Spacey plays the show’s protagonist, the cunning and ruthless politician Frank Underwood. The show’s popularity was primarily due to Spacey’s realistic performance of an individual manipulating his way to the presidency.

Robin Wright plays Frank Underwood’s wife, Claire, who is just as ambitious as her husband. Wright, well-known for her parts in classic movies like The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump, performs remarkably as Claire, giving her an icy demeanor and political savviness. Wright took over as the series’ main character once Spacey left, and she handled the increased weight of the role with aplomb. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award, making her the first actress to win a major award for an online-only series.

The Witcher

The Witcher, a high fantasy series on Netflix, is supported by the excellent acting of its cast, especially the A-lister in the lead role, and has been praised for its intricate plot and detailed world-building. Henry Cavill, famed for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, stars as Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher.

Cavill, a fan of both the book series and the computer games, delivers a physically demanding portrayal of the lone monster hunter to the screen. His name recognition and popularity have helped draw a large audience to the series. Aside from Cavill, The Witcher has a strong ensemble cast that includes accomplished actresses like Anya Chalotra as the formidable sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, a princess with a secret destiny.

Grace and Frankie

A-list actors steal the show in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, a critically praised original series that blends humor and drama. The chemistry of the series’ leading actresses greatly enhances the show’s exploration of age, friendship, and self-discovery. Respected and award-winning performers Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play the titular characters of Grace and Frankie, two women whose lives are turned upside down when their spouses reveal their love for each other and plan to marry.

Grace, played by Fonda, is a poised, cultured woman struggling with life’s sudden changes, whereas Frankie, played by Tomlin, is a free-spirited artist who welcomes the chaos. Their connection is electric on film, and their performances make the show compelling. The ex-husbands are played by prominent actors Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen. Their performances add greater levels of hilarity to the story. Their performances have received critical acclaim and have also attracted a large audience.

Agent Elvis

An exciting new animated series, Agent Elvis, has joined Netflix’s roster, enticing viewers with its original premise and all-star voice cast. This thrilling series recasts the iconic Elvis Presley as a covert operative, delivering a unique blend of action, comedy, and animation. Agent Elvis features the phenomenally gifted Matthew McConaughey in the lead role of the legendary singer turned spy.

McConaughey’s portrayal of Elvis Presley is captivating, as he brings his distinctive charm and charisma to the role. Joining McConaughey are Don Cheadle, Niecy Nash, Johnny Knoxville, Kaitlin Olson, famed for her hilarious performances in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants.

FUBAR

FUBAR, an original Netflix series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first significant television role, is an exciting addition to the service’s shows. Action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger graces the small screen with his signature charisma and magnetic presence. The plot revolves around a father and daughter discovering they are both CIA agents, complicating their relationship and missions.

FUBAR also references the classic spy film, True Lies. For fans of the genre, this reference to the legendary action picture adds a dimension of thrill and nostalgia. FUBAR has become a must-watch Netflix series due to its intriguing storyline, outstanding cast, and casting of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the show has been renewed for a second season.

Black Mirror

The Netflix anthology series Black Mirror is well-known for its dystopian themes and thought-provoking stories, which examine technology’s effects and potential implications on society. Notably, the series features an impressive roster of A-list actors, each contributing to the show’s overall appeal. With no overarching plot and each episode standing on its own, Black Mirror showcases the talents of various actors in different roles. As a result, many A-list actors have given standout performances, helping to elevate each episode to the level of a mini-movie.

In the episode “White Christmas,” famous actor Jon Hamm from Mad Men gives a terrifying performance as a man at the center of multiple stories about technology gone awry. His acting skills give the story an extra dimension of unease. Other episodes feature famous actors, such as Andrew Scott from Sherlock and Fleabag, who offers a riveting performance in “Smithereens,” and Anthony Mackie from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who demonstrates a different aspect of his acting abilities in “Striking Vipers.”

Peaky Blinders

The British criminal thriller series Peaky Blinders is a gritty and riveting look at the emergence of a gangster family in post-World War I Birmingham. The show’s ensemble, which has several A-list actors, is one of its greatest assets. Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the ambitious and crafty leader of the gang. In portraying Tommy’s strategic intellect and inner problems, Murphy delivers a dramatic and memorable performance, making him the series’ central attraction.

Tom Hardy also appears in the series. Alfie Solomons, who Hardy plays, is a volatile and charismatic gang leader. Even though he doesn’t appear in every episode, the ones he does have memorable moments that add to the show’s complex story. Polly Gray, the strong and dominant aunt of the Shelby family, is portrayed by Helen McCrory, another renowned actor best recognized for her work in Harry Potter and Skyfall. Her performance as Polly, who is tough and clever, has been praised by critics, and she is the first strong female character in the male-dominated setting of Peaky Blinders.