Bethenny Frankel Claims She Isn’t Scared Of Getting Canceled After Suffering Backlash Over Transphobic Comments

Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on September 28th to stand by the remarks she made last week on her Just B podcast regarding pronouns and gender identity.

Frankel claimed that she wasn’t “afraid of cancel culture,” following the public outrage after discussing a transgender child attending an all-girls camp in the Hamptons. In the conversation, the reality star revealed that although her 11-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy didn’t attend, she was able to see what was going on because of an email chain she had with several parents.

Frankel claimed the premise behind the discussion between the parents was “political correctness:”

“It’s an all-girls camp and a person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl, went to the camp and was in the bunk with the girls. And the girls saw her — because it’s her, because it’s a male anatomy but identifying as a woman — so the other girls saw a penis. They’re 9, 10 years old, so the parents obviously weren’t that happy,”

Frankel used this story as part as a pronouns conversation she had with her daughter’s school. The 50-year-old recalled that she had to talk with every “teacher, parent and student” regarding pronouns. She said following that conversation, Bryn didn’t know her “own” pronoun due to lack of knowledge.

Frankel ultimately addressed the backlash on Twitter by responding to a Page Six article that called her “transphobic.” She wrote, “Ok I’m going to attempt sleep. My new book cover shoot is in the am & @PageSix says I’m transphobic so it must be true…or listen to @justbpodcast & decide for yourself. Gotta sell papers. #donthatetheplayerhatethegame.”

When a Twitter user responded to Frankel’s tweet and encouraged her to use this controversial conversation as a teaching moment, the star fired back:

Listen to the podcast. Then comment. I was absolutely not wrong. And I’m going to discuss this again this week. Thankfully I have a platform to clarify what the media loves to distort. @justbpodcast ps. I’m not afraid of cancelation so not afraid of charged discussions. https://t.co/FDVsKUCWan — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 28, 2021

Aside from her tweets, Bethenny Frankel has yet to publicly discuss the matter or issue an apology.