‘Better Call Saul’ creators tease Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul cameos

Better Call Saul is about to air its final season and show creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have finally addressed what fans have been asking for ever since the show began in 2015.

Speaking to Variety, Gilligan teased a tantalizing possibility — that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul could show up in the final episodes of Better Call Saul.

“It would be a damn shame if the show ended without (Cranston and Paul) appearing, would it not? You heard it here first.”

Better Call Saul is set to begin airing the episodes of its final season, which will be premiering on AMC in April 2022. This is the sixth season of the show and so far neither of the two key stars from Breaking Bad have shown up.

The series is set prior to the events of Breaking Bad, but its final season is closing the gap between the two stories so it wouldn’t be outlandish to see Walter or Jesse show up in some capacity. Going further while still hiding the details, Gould explained that the crossover between the two shows is done in a way that fans haven’t seen before.

While they haven’t appeared in the prequel series yet, Cranston and Paul have made their return to the show’s universe since it concluded back in 2013. The 2019 Netflix film El Camino, which picks up after the events of the series finale, narrates the story of Jesse after his escape from Todd and Uncle Jack’s gang while Walter appears in flashback scenes.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but these words from Better Call Saul creators are a good sign for fans hoping to see Walter and Jesse one more time.

You can catch the premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 this April 18 on AMC.