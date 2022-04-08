Billy Butcher’s superpowers ‘cross a line’ in ‘The Boys’ season 3

The countdown is on to the return of The Boys, with Amazon’s smash hit superhero series poised to explode back onto our screens on June 3. Fans had been starved of information for the longest time bar the odd tantalizing soundbite or two, but the promotional trail is finally beginning to move through the gears.

Having officially entered the realm of prestige television by becoming the first recurring comic book adaptation to land a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, there’s even more pressure on The Boys to maintain such a high level of critical and audience adulation.

On the plus side, the third run of episodes looks to be living up to the hype, and that’s based solely on the trailer. Everyone involved has been touting an irreverent run of adventures we’re simply not ready for, while Karl Urban has teased that Billy Butcher is about to cross a significant line.

Giving the notoriously foul-mouthed enemy of Supes everywhere powers of his own is something we can’t wait to see, and the actor teased what’s in store during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s the dilemma: does Butcher become a superhero or a super villain? In order to defeat the monster, do you become the monster? And I think that’s one of the cool things about this season is every character is faced with that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross in order to achieve what they want to achieve? For all the characters on the show, it creates a conflict and it’s fun to see who actually ends up on whose side.”

Butcher isn’t above getting his hands dirty as we’ve seen on plenty of occasions, so the prospect of him shooting laser beams out of his eyes is more than enough to cause concern among the Vought hierarchy, and generate a ton of buzz among The Boys‘ extensive fanbase.