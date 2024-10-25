Billy Crystal’s new show ‘Before’ is free to watch… sort of

Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Crystal, 76, is back on the small screen this month. The actor, most commonly known for his work as a funnyman, is starring in a new thriller series, Before, which premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, Oct. 25.

Recommended Videos

YouTube/Apple TV+

WHERE TO WATCH: Before on Apple TV+ (free trial)

The actor told Yahoo his role in the 10-episode limited series was “the most satisfying role I’ve ever had.” Crystal plays Dr. Eli Adler, a child psychiatrist and widow. While mourning his wife and trying to hold down a job simultaneously, the 76-year-old meets a troubled young child named Noah, who appears to have a haunting connection to his past. The two form a mysterious bond, despite the seriousness of Noah’s character.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Before, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to stream: Apple TV Plus

Date: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Before premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Viewers can stream one free episode of the show on Apple TV Plus during a free trial or wait for the entire series to drop to binge-watch the entire series during a free trial.

The first two episodes drop on Oct. 25, followed by new episodes every Friday. The final episode in the 10-episode limited series will air on Dec. 20.

‘Drama and comedy run in the same line’

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Crystal told Yahoo Eli was a “dream character” for him to play. “I’ve played some really interesting, fun at times, complicated guys like Harry [from When Harry Met Sally] and Mitch from City Slickers or even the psychiatrist in Analyze This, and then this guy is…I’ve never had to do the range that I have in this,” Crystal said.

“Drama and comedy run in the same line. It’s just how you express yourself and the situation. I’ve known so many great comedic actors who were wonderful actors.”

The actor has spent half a century in entertainment, working on dozens of classic films, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and City Slickers. In addition to starring in Before, he’s also an executive producer on the show – which he developed the concept for.

“The first idea was mine. It kicked off the chain reaction that ends up being this series,” Crystal told Moviefone. “We had this notion of this pediatric psychiatrist working with a troubled kid who’s presenting in a very specific way, and that was the mystery of what he’s experiencing? It asked questions about, have we been here before? It got mysterious,” he said.

Jacobi Jupe, who plays Noah in the series, told the same outlet he enjoyed playing an “extreme” and “scary” character in Before. “It was always exciting and fun, and I would always get to do crazy stuff. I don’t know, just speak in weird, crazy voices and scream,” he said. “The character is very extreme. He’s very extreme.”

He also said he enjoyed working alongside Crystal on the series, whom he calls “the best.” “He’s good at thrillers. He’s good at other stuff too,” said Jacobi. “He’s such a fun guy and so incredibly talented.”

According to NJ.com, the show’s production cost more than $68 million. It was filmed throughout New Jersey between May 2023 and March 20, 2024.

Is there a trailer for Before?

Yes, Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for Before in October.

Meet the cast of Before

Here is the cast of the series Before:

Billy Crystal as Eli

Judith Light as Lynn

Rosie Perez as Denise

Jacobi Jupe as Noah

Hope Davis as Dr. Jane

Crystal executive produced the show alongside Eric Roth, known for his work on Dune and Killers of the Flower Moon.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy