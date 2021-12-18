Bishop Security has your back in new ‘Hawkeye’ poster

Marvel is making the most of its holiday-themed original series Hawkeye on Disney Plus, so much so that they even released a new poster in celebration of the show’s newest episode.

The official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account shared the image in question, as created by artist Eileen Steinbach, on Friday. It’s basically an in-universe advertisement from the fictitious company Bishop Security, of which the mother of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop — Vera Farmiga’s Eleanor Bishop — runs in New York City.

The image features the motto on a Christmas tree “Your safety matters most this holiday season / From all of us at Bishop Security.” We also see Kate staring at the tree in the snowy image, with the skyline of the Big Apple in the background. Kate, the tree itself, the sky, and buildings are different shades of purple, with the image being accented by the white of the snow and the yellow of the lights on the Christmas tree, of which the Bishop Security logo is perched on top like a North Star. Check out the image for yourself right here.

The fifth episode of the series, which hit the House of Mouse’s streaming service Wednesday, had a lot of elements fans loved, such as more development of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, AKA the new Black Widow, and Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, AKA Echo.

However, the most talked-about moment in the episode had to come in its very last moment, a blurry, scratchy phone screen image that teases the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin from the celebrated 2015 Netflix Daredevil show.

Catch the finale of Hawkeye on Disney Plus on Dec. 22.