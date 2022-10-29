‘Black Panther 2’ isn’t even out yet, but its spinoff series has already finished filming

It’s a wrap! Well, it’s a wrap on the Black Panther spinoff series Ironheart, at least according to a tweet showing off some sweet party gifts indicating that the production has reached its conclusion.

What’s really interesting about the possible completion of the series is that its titular character is yet to have a proper MCU introduction. Ironheart is set to appear in Black Panther 2, but we don’t know how prominent her role is going to be.

However, it is evident that the character is set to play a significant role in the MCU going forward. After all, she has to be important enough or the studio wouldn’t have invested in a whole series for debuting Ironheart.

A member of the #Ironheart production team has shared new wrap gifts!



This gives us our first look at a faceplate for one of Riri’s newest Armors.



📸: princesssehra on IG pic.twitter.com/VaGMsbmImn — Ironheart News (@ironhnews) October 28, 2022

Ironheart will be played by Dominique Thorne in the series, who will be getting “the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” according to the show’s description.

The character first made waves back in 2016 in the comic book The Invincible Iron Man. Since then, she’s teamed up with Spider-Man, treated Tony Stark as a mentor, and has even gone toe to toe with Thanos. The real name of the superhero is Riri Williams, a 15-year-old prodigy at MIT who dared herself to build a suit similar to Iron Man’s. She eventually gets help from the man himself and creates one of the most technologically advanced suits ever.

In an interview with BFTV earlier this year, Thorne revealed she was always a Marvel fan.

“I think my mother might disown me if I didn’t. It’s very much a Marvel household. I did know about Ironheart before I was approached with the role. So it was an awe, inspiring moment to think that I would be chosen to portray this woman and to bring her to the screen in this way. So yeah.”

Ironheart hits Disney Plus sometime late next year. We’ll keep you posted when we hear an official release date, which will be hopefully announced soon.