‘Bluey’ gets the ‘Star Wars’ treatment in celebration of May the 4th

It’s Star Wars fever this week thanks to May the 4th. In celebration of this popular sci-fi event, fan art mashing the iconic sci-fi film franchise with other pieces of pop culture has spread across the internet. The latest example features everyone’s favorite cartoon dog, Bluey, getting a taste of this sci-fi crossover.

Over on the r/Bluey subreddit, fans shared their favorite Star Wars mashups with the iconic Australian children’s show. Reddit users u/AlexDuChat shared an image from a Facebook group they’re in, where the OP recreated the poster for Star Wars: A New Hope using Bluey characters. This image sparked ideas for which Bluey characters could play their Star Wars counterparts, such as Uncle Rad as Lando Calrissian.

But what if the main trilogy is too old for you? After all, A New Hope was released in 1977, and despite everyone and their grandma knowing what the franchise is, it may not have that sentimental value to a younger audience. Then Reddit user u/Dazeybludream has got you covered. This Bluey fan shared a piece of fan art from an official Lucasfilm Illustrator and Marvel, Brian Kesigner, where both Bluey and Bingo cosplayed as The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Interestingly, Star Wars may have played a role in season three of Bluey. In the episode titled “Magic,” Bluey and her family had a Star Wars-esque battle using magic (or the force). So it’s no surprise to see Bluey mashed up with this iconic sci-fi franchise since the two technically could work together. Fingers crossed there will be more Star Wars references in this children’s show in the future.