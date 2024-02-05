‘BMF’ season 3 release date, trailer, cast, and more

Fans of money laundering schemes and underbelly empires can finally rest assured that they’ll soon get their fix. BMF, the crime drama series charting the drug trafficking syndicate of Detroit’s so-called Black Mafia Family, will be returning for its third season later this year. It’s welcome news for fans of the hit Starz series, which concluded its sophomore run in March 2023.

Audiences will already be familiar with brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, but the pair are set to be joined by new castmates and the promise of some high-stakes crime drama. A trailer for BMF’s third season arrived in January 2024, but what else do we know about the show’s highly anticipated return? Read on for news about BMF season three, its release date, cast and more.

BMF season three trailer

Starz debuted the official trailer for BMF season three last week, reacquainting fans with Detroit’s notorious underbelly figures and outlining potential plot threads for the upcoming instalment. Set in the 1990s, BMF’s third season will capture the fallout from the dramatic season two finale, following Meech as he expands the syndicate from Detroit to Atlanta.

Along the way, Meech’s empire will face new rivals, and he will rub shoulders with hip-hop legends during his ascent to infamy. Terry holds down in Atlanta, as the pair’s syndicate begins to influence the music and culture of Atlanta. Watch the full trailer for BMF season three above.

BMF season three cast

For its third outing, BMF will welcome back familiar faces with Demetrius Lil Meech Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi each returning as Meech and Terry, respectively. Russell Hornsby also forms part of the season three cast as Charles Flenory, with Michole Briana White (as Lucille Flenory), Steve Harris (as Detective Bryant), Kelly Hu (as Detective Jin) and La La Anthony (as Markisha) also taking on roles.

Sydney Mitchell will return as LaWanda and Laila D. Pruitt will portray the family’s little sister, Nicole Flenory. As for new castmates, BMF’s third season boasts a starry array of fresh faces, with musicians like 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Baby all joining the cast. Recurring characters like Lori Walker (played by Serayah) and Kevin Bryant (played by Jerel Alston) are also expected to return.

BMF season three release date

The first three episodes of BMF season three will premiere on Starz on March 1, 2024. From then, new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT. BMF’s third season will encompass 10 episodes.