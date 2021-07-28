Bob Odenkirk Receives Outpouring Of Support Online After Sudden Collapse

It’s been reported that Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to hospital on Tuesday morning after suddenly collapsing on set of the hit AMC series. The Breaking Bad prequel was shooting its sixth and final season in New Mexico yesterday when Odenkirk – who plays everyone’s favorite crooked lawyer Saul Goodman AKA Jimmy McGill – is said to have fallen to the ground. Concerned crew members then called for an ambulance which took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he remains under the care of doctors.

An actor and comedian with decades of experience in the industry, Odenkirk became a household name thanks to his acclaimed turn in Breaking Bad, appearing in 36 episodes of the show from 2009-13. In 2015, he was promoted to the lead of his own spinoff, which explores how small-time criminal Jimmy became the conniving lawyer fans knew from BB. In total, Odenkirk’s performance has earned him four Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nominations over the years.

Not to mention a legion of adoring fans. As news of Odenkirk’s collapse hit the web, social media was flooded with an outpouring of support and love for the star, from both celebrities and fans alike. Michael McKean – who plays Jimmy’s brother Chuck on Better Call Saul – sent “huge love” to Odenkirk. “You got this brother,” he shared on Twitter.

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) July 28, 2021

I love Bob Odenkirk and hope he’s doing as ok as possible. — John Hodgman (@hodgman) July 28, 2021

Big prayers for national treasure Bob Odenkirk — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) July 28, 2021

need Bob Odenkirk to be ok — fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) July 28, 2021

if anything happens to bob odenkirk we blow up the fucking moon https://t.co/i16PXRNuHf — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) July 28, 2021

One small positive observation from this troubling news: can you imagine anyone being more universally loved/respected than Bob Odenkirk? Never seen the entire timeline unite and rally behind someone so quickly. — Justin Gaynor (@justingaynor) July 28, 2021

This is the entire world right now as we await news about Bob Odenkirk. 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/Oi1CZL4mJf — Saul Goodman⚖ (@itsSaulGoodman) July 28, 2021

Neither representatives of Bob Odenkirk or AMC have yet to publicly respond to the situation, so the ins and outs have yet to be revealed. There’s no telling at the moment the severity of the cause of the actor’s collapse or even what’s going on with the shoot. Better Call Saul season 6 is scheduled to debut on AMC sometime in early 2022.