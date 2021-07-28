Bob Odenkirk Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing On Better Call Saul Set

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has been rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of the hit AMC series. According to TMZ, who broke the news, the actor and comedian reportedly fell down on Tuesday morning after which he was immediately sent to a nearby hospital. The site’s original report noted that the incident happened in Los Angeles, but it has since been amended to make clear that it actually took place in New Mexico, where production on the sixth season of the Breaking Bad prequel is ongoing.

Odenkirk is said to have suddenly collapsed, causing worried crew members to immediately call an ambulance to take him away for medical treatment. It’s currently unclear if the star was unconscious while he was being transported, but the last update we’ve received says that he is still in hospital under the care of doctors. Neither representatives of Odenkirk or AMC, or even Sony Pictures Television and High Bridge Productions, who make the show, have issued any comment on the situation to the press.

Though his career goes back to his stint on Saturday Night Live in the late 80s, Odenkirk became a household name thanks to his portrayal as fan favorite Jimmy McGill AKA Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, appearing in 36 episodes from its second season to its fifth and final run. He then was promoted to the lead of spinoff Better Call Saul in 2015, which has enjoyed almost the same acclaim as its parent series. AMC is also developing Slippin’ Jimmy, an animated prequel to the prequel that’ll follow Odenkirk’s Jimmy and Michael McKean’s Chuck as young men.

Word has yet to arrive on exactly what might’ve caused Odenkirk’s collapse or how serious the issue is, but we can assume the production on Better Call Saul season 6 has been put on indefinite hold until he recovers. It’s due to premiere on AMC sometime in early 2022.