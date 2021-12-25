Boba Fett designer blasts the character’s new direction

Up until the Star Wars franchise began expanding onto Disney Plus, Boba Fett remained an incredibly popular character among longtime aficionados of a galaxy far, far away, without actually contributing all that much to the mythology.

He looked cool, and that was pretty much it. Even as a bounty hunter, Boba hardly covered himself in glory during the original trilogy, especially when he was hilariously dispatched into a Sarlacc pit. Thanks to returning star Temuera Morrison, though, The Mandalorian dug deeper into the man behind the helmet than ever before.

Obviously, that’s set to continue in just a few days when The Book of Boba Fett comes to Disney Plus, but one person involved in the original design of the character isn’t best pleased about the new direction. Joe Johnson, former concept designer and director of Jumanji, Captain America: The First Avenger and more, voiced his dissatisfaction in an interview with The New York Times.

“I never would have shown his face. I would never have had an actor underneath where he takes the helmet off and you see who it is. I think that eliminates a lot of the mystery. Before that helmet comes off, he can be anybody.”

New photos from 'The Book of Boba Fett' reveal the badass main duo 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While some people will undoubtedly agree with Johnston’s sentiments, just as many will find themselves in the opposite camp. It’s hard for any audience to relate to a protagonist that doesn’t display any emotion, with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin showing that it’s okay for the helmet to come off sometimes, and The Mandalorian has very obviously set the blueprint for The Book of Boba Fett.