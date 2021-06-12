The Book Of Boba Fett Will Explain What Happened After The Empire Strikes Back

Plenty of major franchises have fallen into the trap of over-explaining even the smallest parts of their respective mythologies, but in the case of upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, the additional information is more than expected and completely welcome.

After all, we’re still waiting to discover how the title character ended up escaping from the Sarlacc pit he was launched into during Return of the Jedi, but based on comments from star Temuera Morrison in a new interview, it sounds as though we’ll be delving even deeper into the bounty hunter’s past when the show premieres in December.

“Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

Boba Fett technically debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, but his first live-action appearance came in The Empire Strikes Back, when he shows up as one of the bounty hunters gathered by Darth Vader to hunt down the crew of the Millennium Falcon, ultimately leading to his demise in Return of the Jedi when he takes Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt to collect his reward.

There’s been plenty of theories circulating since Morrison returned in The Mandalorian‘s second season about how he managed to survive what looked like certain death, but The Book of Boba Fett will position him as the new head of Tatooine’s criminal underworld, so we could be getting a subplot about the various criminal connections he established previously given that Din Djarin’s adventures unfold roughly five years after Return of the Jedi‘s conclusion. As long as it doesn’t dwell on the past for too long like many recent Star Wars efforts, but regardless of what direction the plot heads, fans are hyped for Boba to take center stage at long last.