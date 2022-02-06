The Book of Boba Fett has been criticized for brushing aside its titular character for the last two episodes but a creative working on the production has hinted this will not be the case for the finale set to air this coming Wednesday.

Yesterday evening Tom Martinek (who has done visual effects for the series as well as movies like Black Widow and Noah) was tweeting in response to praise for the sixth episode of the show which had some major characters and developments for the Star Wars franchise. He encouraged user @joelaron to wait until next week and in response a user known as @FettFunk wishing for Boba Fett to get a cool scene.

Hahahaha. Looking forward to a tweet from you next week. 😄 https://t.co/aRYhgbir2v — Tom Martinek😷 (@mrfusiontm) February 6, 2022

Others speculated on what the surprises may be and theories ranged from Grogu riding a rancor to the presence of a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford as Han Solo. Nothing is official at the moment and Martinek followed up the barrage of questions he received with an emoji noting (as is the case with all big franchise works) he was sworn to secrecy.

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream now on Disney Plus.