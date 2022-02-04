The Star Wars franchise is popular for numerous reasons, one of them being the uniqueness of the characters’ costumes. Ever since 1977’s Star Wars premiered, its iconic retro vibe has become a mainstay feature in talks of the most popular costumes of all time. Costumes from the franchise are some of the most common ones worn every year during Halloween.



Subsequent films, series and spin-offs have put their own spin on the memorable looks, but Disney Plus’ The Book of Boba Fett is staying true to the original Star Wars design, and the world has got Hollywood designer Shawna Trpcic to thank for reviving the looks, and introducing the outfits to newer audiences.

In a conversation with Variety, Trpcic discussed capturing the essence of the original Star Wars costumes and how she studied the work of the original Star Wars production team: from the making-of books by George Lucas, to the works of production illustrator Ralph McQuarrie, and costume designer John Mollo. Trpcic joined the franchise by the second season of The Mandalorian, and the positive reviews of Boba Fett’s costumes prove her time there is being well spent.

Image via Lucasfilm

“I am very aware of the aesthetic that George Lucas had in 1977 and 1983, and I’m very aware of the technology that they did or didn’t have. So one of the things I tried to do is use tools and resources that would have been available to them”, Trpcic said.

While The Book of Boba Fett may not yet have gathered a ton of fan-love the way The Mandalorian has, the show is undeniably a loyal Star Wars offering, which is, in large part, thanks to the nostalgia-inducing costumes reintroduced by Trpcic.