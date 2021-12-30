Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

Fans of The Book of Boba Fett have made much to discuss since it made its debut yesterday on Disney Plus … and one scene in particular is giving some folks a real head scratch.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

Boba Fett wants to rule the criminal underground of Tatooine differently, off of respect rather than fear. And even if that means a lot less death and backstabbing, not everyone is convinced he should be in charge. Some want him gone.

Fett shirks the tradition of Jabba the Hutt and Bib Fortuna., who were carried through the streets of Mos Espa, a city much grander than the Mos Eiseley most of us are familiar with. Instead, Fett walks through the streets in his armor, accompanied by Fennec and his Gamorrean guards.

And after leaving Garsa Fwip’s (played by Jennifer Beals) cantina in Mos Espa, Fett and Fennec are ambushed by a group of mercenaries. Wearing unfamiliar armor and sporting new energy shields, our only way of identifying the group comes from the credits, where they’re named the “Night Wind Assassins.”

The group surrounds the two with their shields, and the new crimelords, each respected bounty hunters in their own right, look unsure of how to fight back. Fett’s spared Gamorreans save the day, breaking the shield wall and giving each an opening for combat. But some fans think the fight didn’t play out right. After all, these are two assassins and Fett is wearing Mandalorian armor.

More than a few have mentioned that it looks like Fett forgot how to use his jet pack.

Boba Fett forgot how to use his jetpack me think — Max The Terminator (@ITSSLADEWILSON) December 29, 2021

Maybe Fett was anxious to use his jet pack after the whole Sarlacc pit thing in Episode VI, but what really has people hung up on the fight — even going as far as calling it a plot hole — is an inconsistency with The Mandalorian. A popular thread on The Book of Boba Fett subreddit draws a comparison to Fett’s debut fight in season two of The Mandalorian, where he effortlessly takes out a squad of stormtroopers.

Maybe, as one commenter offers, the trained assassins present a much greater opposition than the white-clad target practice of the galaxy. This led to a whole discussion about the training of stormtroopers post-Battle of Jakku, which points towards the bigger inconsistency throughout the series that stormtroopers are both menacing and pushovers as needed for our protagonists.

We’ll hopefully find out more about the Night Wind Assassins and who sent them in the next episode. All were eventually bested, and Fennec took one alive.

The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.