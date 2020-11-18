Book is back in these new promo photos for this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. David Ajala debuted in the season 3 premiere as Cleveland “Book” Booker, a charming rogue who quickly made an impression on fans. After last being seen in episode 3, he’s back in this Thursday’s outing titled “Scavengers,” which sees Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Phillipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) coming to his rescue.

The episode will also follow on from last week’s storyline which saw the Discovery crew making contact with the Starfleet of the 32nd century, as led by Admiral Vance (Oded Fehr). This plot will continue in “Scavengers,” as Captain Saru (Doug Jones) and the gang have to pick up the pieces when Burnham and Georgiou leave on their rogue mission. Meanwhile, Stamets forms an unexpected bond with newcomer Adira (Blu del Barrio).

The promo images found in the gallery below showcase all these characters, plus Gray (Ian Alexander), Lt. Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts), Lt. Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo), Lt. Willa (Vanessa Jackson), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), depicted in bed with his husband, and last but not least, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) hanging around with Grudge the Cat. Yes, don’t worry, everyone’s favorite sci-fi feline since Captain Marvel‘s Goose is back, too!

Book Is Back In Star Trek: Discovery 3x06 Promo Photos 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re somehow already at episode 6, which means we’re sort of at the halfway point of this 13-part season. But hey, it’s not over yet, as there are still some big highlights to come in the second half of the run. Including next week’s intriguingly titled “Unification III” and the two-part “Terra Firma” storyline.

As for the here and now, though, don’t miss Star Trek: Discovery 3×06 “Scavengers,” written by Anne Cofell Saunders and directed by Doug Aarniokoski, this Thursday, November 19th on CBS All Access.