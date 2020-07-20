The Boys Are Battered And Bruised In New Season 2 Photo

Netflix might be stealing all of the headlines and dominating the cultural conversation after finding themselves in the midst of an incredible run of original movie and TV projects that have been the focus of the internet’s attention, but let’s not forget that Amazon also have one of the most hotly-anticipated shows of the year arriving in just six weeks when The Boys returns for its second season.

The darkly funny, violent and subversive comic book adaptation was a monster hit when the first run of episodes landed last year, and it quickly became one of the most-watched Amazon originals ever after drawing in a reported eight million viewers in the first ten days it was available. Ever since the credits faded to black, fans have been waiting with bated breath for Billy Butcher and the gang to make their way back to our screens.

Now, with the wait almost over, the marketing campaign has started to kick up a gear and the absolutely insane trailer went down a storm online, while everyone involved in The Boys is confident that season 2 is going to be a bigger, badder, meaner and better beast than the first, which will be no small feat if they manage to pull it off.

From the sounds of things, the titular team of vigilantes are going to be put through the wringer, and you can check out a new promo image below that shows The Boys looking battered, bloodied and bruised.

As the viewing numbers for Netflix’s Extraction, Warrior Nun, The Old Guard and Cursed have shown, streaming subscribers can’t seem to get enough of action-packed graphic novel adaptations these days, and with the show’s audience only having grown exponentially over the last year, The Boys are poised to recapture the imagination when the unruly bunch of misfits explode back onto Amazon in September.