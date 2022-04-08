‘Bridgerton’ intimacy coordinator responds to ‘toned down’ criticisms

Ever since season 2 of the popular Netflix series Bridgerton dropped, the internet has been buzzing with comparisons between this season’s steamy sex scenes, with those of the first season. Fans’ affections are divided, with some loving this season, and others craving a more season one approach. In an interview with Glamour, intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot weighs in on these critiques.

Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer

Talbot first reminds audiences that the differences in the seasons’ approaches to sex scenes is rooted, first and foremost, in story. She states that the first season centered around the innocent character of Daphne Bridgerton and her sexual awakening, whereas season two follows the journey of characters Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton from verbal sparring, to forbidden attraction, to lovers. She states:

“In season one, we had Daphne’s journey of discovery. Whereas, in this season, it was going to be about enemies-to-lovers, the intense buildup, and the space between—the electricity that’s happening in the space between these two characters and watching that slowly draw closer and closer together. So it was really clear about the buildup.”

Audiences may be disappointed to learn that many of the juicer moments ultimately wound up on the cutting room floor, never to be seen. Talbot reminds us that is a normal part of the filming process:

“It was the same in Season 1, there were loads of scenes that didn’t make it. We always do more than we need to so there are many options in the edit. I think that that’s a really important thing. I know people have been frustrated that there haven’t been more [sex scenes], but part of it is that we want to give our absolute best. There are loads of scenes that don’t make the final edit — that’s just the world of film. What we are really confident in is that the sex scenes that are in, we’re really proud of.”

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Fear not, Bridgerton fans; if you cannot get enough, Netflix has already announced that audiences can expect two more seasons.