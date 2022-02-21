‘Bridgerton’ season one’s cast, ranked by net worth

The luxurious lifestyles of the Bridgerton characters make viewers feel a little curious about what the actors playing these particular roles are really worth in real life. Season 1 of the period drama romance Bridgerton landed on Netflix and 2020. It takes place in the regency era in England and focuses on eight siblings born into the Bridgerton family.

Their family is quite powerful, and they’re all on a similar mission… to find true love. Since season one of Bridgerton ended up being such a success amongst audiences, Season two quickly followed suit on Netflix’s streaming platform. Season one of the show gave viewers eight episodes breaking down the hot and cold romance between Daphne and Simon. They aren’t the only characters in the show viewers were totally enchanted by either! Here’s what you should know about the actors from season one and how their current net worths rank.

Rege-Jean Page plays Simon Bassett and has a net worth of $1.5 million

Rege-Jean Page starts the list off with a net worth of $1.5 million. Fans of Bridgerton were absolutely obsessed with him and the way he portrayed the role of Simon Bassett. Page has been acting for nearly 2 decades and over the course of time, he’s amassed his current net worth. One of the roles he’s known for aside from Bridgerton is Chicken George in the miniseries Roots.

After starring in Bridgerton though, he was able to land a couple of impressive awards. He took home the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a drama series as well as an MTV Movie and TV Award for Breakthrough Performance. Since getting started in the industry, Page has starred in over 18 projects. Fans of Bridgerton were heartbroken to discover that he wouldn’t be appearing in the second season of the show. In fact, some social media users even claimed they wouldn’t watch Season 2 without him.

Harriet Cains plays Philipa Featherington and has a net worth of $1.9 million

Way before Bridgerton landed on Netflix in 2020, Harriet Cains was making a name for herself in the Hollywood industry. She started her career in 2012 and has landed a handful of short films and TV shows lots since then. Aside from Bridgerton, she is well known for playing the role of Jem Walker in the BBC three drama, In the Flesh. The supernatural series helped put her on the map. In 2018, she played the role of Gail Davidson in the film Marcella. As of now, she currently has a net worth of $1.9 million. She’s obviously doing quite well for herself!

Jonathon Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton and has a net worth of $2 million

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix show, but he was already acting before the popular series took off. He is mainly recognized for his role as Jamie in the 2018 movie Company, which premiered two years before Bridgerton. These days, Bailey has a net worth of $2 million. Since starting his career as an actor, he’s learned some majorly impressive roles in shows like Campus, Broadchurch, and W1A.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury and has a net worth of $2 million

Just like Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh also has a net worth of $2 million. She plays the role of Lady Danberry on Bridgerton. She’s been acting for quite some time with her first role dating back to 1984. Since getting started in the industry, she’s starred in over 30 projects. According to her Instagram (where she has over 70,000 followers) she considers herself to be an “actor, writer, and director.” She posts a lot of gorgeous, artistic-looking content on her IG, and also supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte and has a net worth of $2 million

Fans of Bridgerton know that Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in the show. She currently has a net worth of $2 million, earned from an amazing career in the Hollywood industry. She started singing and dancing in 2000, and proved her talents to thousands of people. More than 20 projects later, some of the biggest movies and TV shows she starred in include Lava, Casualty, The Bill, The State of Grace, Torchwood, and Silent Witness.

Sabrina Bartlett plays Siena Rossa and has a net worth of $2.1 million

The Passing Bills in 2014 is the first acting project Sabrina Bartlett was part of. She landed the role of Katie in the TV drama and continued acting from there. She joined the cast of Da Vinci’s Demons in Season 3, playing the role of Sophia in the historical fantasy drama. It’s also interesting to note that Bartlett snagged the role of Arya Stark “in disguise” during the sixth season finale of Game of Thrones on HBO.

Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows in existence on HBO to date, Bartlett’s involvement is a huge deal. On Bridgerton, she plays Siena Rossa, and she currently has a net worth of $2.1 million. Filming intimate scenes on the show was quite enjoyable for Bartlett who described those moments as “liberating.“ According to Daily Mail, she said, “It felt like this wonderful unbridled, shameless exploration of sex that we haven’t seen before, which I found so liberating.” Some actresses are hesitant to film intimate scenes for shows and movies, but Bartlett was obviously comfortable as ever to make these scenes come to life for the purpose of the show.

Luke Thomas plays Benedict Bridgerton and has a net worth of $2.5 million

Luke Thomas has been acting for over eight years and has accumulated a net worth of $2.5 million today. Some of the major movies and TV shows he’s starred in aside from Bridgerton include Dunkirk, Making Noise Quietly, Misbehavior, In the Club, Hamlet, King Lear, and Kiss Me First. Thomas spoke with F***ing Young about his passion for acting in January 2022, saying, “I spent more time pretending to be fictional characters than being myself. My parents took me to amateur theatre groups where I started to perform in local productions. I was spotted in a show by an agent who sent me to my first audition. I booked that job and it soon became clear that it was specifically acting that I wanted to focus on moving forward.”

When the outlet asked him what he would do instead of acting, he responded by saying that he’d probably be a singer. He said, “I grew up listening to Elvis with my Nan. I spent a lot of time singing and still use my voice from time to time — I do so in the last episode of Bridgerton. Acting has always been my main passion but I’d love to combine the two and play a singer at some point.” It’s not surprising at all that he’s accumulated a net worth of $2.5 million based on how talented he is across-the-board. His stage presence is undeniable.

Ben Miller plays Archibald Featherington and has a net worth of $5 million

Archibald Featherington is played by Ben Miller, who currently has a net worth of $5 million. In the show, his character is addicted to gambling and struggles with a ton of terrifying debt. In real life, Miller isn’t facing anything like that whatsoever. He started acting back in 1986 and has been part of over 71 projects since then. It doesn’t seem that Miller will be slowing down anytime soon, with his net worth consistently growing as he continues to star in movies and TV shows. It’s ironic that the character who plays is in such debt, while he is actually doing quite well in the money department.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton and has a net worth of $11 million

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton in the show and has the largest net worth of anyone else. She’s currently standing at $11 million. She started acting at the age of 14 and stuck with it to the point of landing the leading role in Bridgerton. This Netflix show has certainly put her on the map and made her one of the most recognizable faces in television today.

When speaking about playing the role of Daphne, Dynevor told W Magazine, “Being able to do a role where you learn a new skill is just such a dream. I recently played a potter and got to learn pottery. For Daphne, it’s terrible, because I really wanted to learn how to play piano, but then the pandemic happened, so I never got around to it. Which sounds silly, because you can easily learn from home. I had so much free time.” Even though Dynevor didn’t actually learn how to play piano to execute the role of Daphne, she brought out the acting skills to make it look believable enough in each episode of the show. It’s not surprising at all that she has such an impressive net worth these days.