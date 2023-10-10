Brie Larson will be hoping lightning strikes twice as her latest MCU-adjacent project trumps ‘Loki’ season 2 ahead of ‘The Marvels’

The last two live-action projects of Marvel’s 2023 collide this November as Loki season 2 is set to air its finale on Nov. 9, just as The Marvels hits theaters on Nov. 10. Any MCU project’s success is good for the rest, of course, but naturally there’s also a competitive element to this battle between the Disney Plus series and the big-screen sequel. It’s too early to tell what the critical reaction to The Marvels will be, but Brie Larson‘s certainly won the first round as her new show has trumped Loki on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fast X star Larson is continuing her banner year with Apple TV Plus’ Lessons in Chemistry, as based on the hit novel of the same name, in which she plays a brilliant scientist in the 1960s who is forced to take a job as a TV cooking show host. With the two-part premiere — directed by fellow MCU veterans and Hawkeye alums Bert and Bertie — debuting on the platform this Oct. 13, reviews continue to pour in, and they’re proving to be more positive than Tom Hiddleston’s return to streaming as the Asgardian trickster.

Lessons in Chemistry is currently sitting at a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing Loki season 2’s 88%. The latter show has done incredibly well to claw its way up the rankings, after initially opening to a worse rating than Secret Invasion and She-Hulk, and is now flying higher than both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight as well, but Larson’s Lessons still has a thing or two to teach it. In fact, Chemistry‘s 92% also means it’s on a level with the highly acclaimed Loki season 1, which sports the same score.

Lessons in Chemistry‘s score will obviously fluctuate once it comes out and more reviews come in, but this is definitely a good omen for both the show in general and maybe also for The Marvels, once that arrives on Nov. 10 — just as we’re still chewing over the Loki finale and enjoying LiC episode 6.