Another Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Accuses Joss Whedon Of Misconduct

For the longest time, Joss Whedon was held in the highest regard by his fans, with the vast majority of his output gaining a huge following before his stint as the director of The Avengers and overseer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Two turned him into a household name. However, it appears as if Ray Fisher has unearthed plenty of skeletons in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator’s closet.

The Justice League star has been pursuing Whedon for a long time now, looking for the filmmaker to be held accountable for his actions on the set of the DCEU blockbuster. Fisher has been relentless in his campaign to draw attention to the allegations of abusive behavior and misconduct, which were initially backed up by several of the Serenity director’s former collaborators.

Buffy‘s Charisma Carpenter came forward with a public statement supporting Fisher’s claims just yesterday, while revealing she’d been part of the internal investigation into Whedon, detailing a troubling experience of her own. Sarah Michelle Gellar then actively distanced herself from the man behind her career-defining role, and Amber Benson also confirmed that she’d been subjected to similar treatment.

Michelle Trachtenberg, who was only a teenager when she starred as Buffy’s sister Dawn Summers on the beloved show, has now added her name to the list of those to have experienced Whedon’s inappropriateness firsthand, and you can read her comments below.

“Thank you Sarah Michelle Gellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman…. To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate.”

Whedon has yet to publicly comment on any of the allegations dating back to Ray Fisher’s initial accusations, but things certainly aren’t looking good for his career prospects after so many of the people he’s worked with on Buffy the Vampire Slayer have come forward to present some pretty damning evidence, while he’s remained silent throughout the whole thing.