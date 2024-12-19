‘By far my number one’: Rachel LaMont spills a secret relationship that was not really shown throughout ‘Survivor 47’

After losing her Gata girls —Anika Dhar and Sierra Wright — Survivor 47 winner Rachel LaMont looked like she was on an island all alone (no pun intended), but according to the graphic designer, she had a secret alliance that didn’t quite translate onto our television screens. After all, she had to have at least some allies to outlast Tribal Council after Tribal Council… right?

Although Andy Rueda has spoken out about the “sibling relationship” they had with one another, Rachel did not reference Andy in her exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, but instead Caroline Vidmar, explaining that a big reason she made it to the Final Tribal Council — and ultimately emerged victorious — was because of this bond.

When asked the question “What’s something that happened out there this season that did not make it to TV that you wish we got a chance to see?” by longtime Survivor writer and reporter Dalton Ross, Rachel sang like a bird about her relationship with Caroline.

“The thing that I was the most disappointed I didn’t see on my TV was my relationship with Caroline,” Rachel admitted, adding that “she was by far [her] number one” from almost immediately after Sierra’s elimination. Based on the way their relationship translated onto our television screens, fans of the franchise had no idea… how wild is that?

Nevertheless, Rachel delved into the details of said relationship. “I was very shocked that I don’t think there was a single one-on-one conversation with Caroline and I that entire stretch, and it makes so much more sense why ‘Operation: Italy’ targeted Caroline, because they couldn’t get me,” she continued, referencing arguably the best blindside in Survivor history (AKA Operation: Italy) that was orchestrated by Andy, Sam Phalen and Genevieve Mushaluk.

She continued:

“We were very clearly working together, and she called me her strategic number one, and I was just enthralled to be working with her… I think that we saw the Andy, Teeny, and me threesome, and then the Sue, Caroline, and me threesome, but that one came first. The Sue, Caroline, and Rachel one was long before the Teeny and Andy one, so it’s just interesting how we don’t always get to see all relationships.”

The Michigan native concluded, “We don’t have all the time, but that one was so important to me that I was surprised it didn’t make it,” and needless to say, we are floored. Although the relationship between Rachel and Caroline was left out of the edit, to relive Survivor 47 from start to finish, you can stream the entire season — as well as previous seasons — via Paramount Plus, as we speak. Additionally, keep your eyes peeled for further updates regarding Survivor 48.

