In 2019 Cameron Monaghan lent his talent to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The video game was a hit, and, since then, there have been calls among fans for Monaghan’s Cal Kestis to jump to live-action work. He says he knows there’s interest in seeing the Order 66 survivor debut on the big screen, but, unsurprisingly, is either unwilling or unable to say anything further.

The 28-year-old talked about the character during an interview with Screen Rant to promote new project Paradise Highway. If Monaghan knows anything about the future of Star Wars, though, he doesn’t let on, telling the site:

“Well of course there’s interest. That’s about all I can say. [Laughs]”

No game characters have made the leap to flesh and blood performances in the Star Wars franchise (yet).

Others from works like the Star Wars: The Clone Wars cartoon and Star Wars Rebels have, however, so there is hope for Monaghan to eventually do so someday. For now, fans can look forward to his coming reprisal of Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The sequel to Fallen Order is coming out at an undetermined point in the future, takes place five years after its predecessor, and continues Cal’s run as a fugitive from the Galactic Empire.

He is the only character confirmed to return, and it is not known if Cere Junda and/or Greez Dritus will be back on the Stinger Mantis to help him further. In the last game, the trio visited a variety of planets in order to find and protect data that could have fully rebuilt the Jedi Order.