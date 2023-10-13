Can a ‘Survivor’ castaway steal another contestant’s Hidden Immunity Idol or advantage on season 45?

Why find an Idol when you can steal it?

This article contains spoilers for Survivor 45 episode 3, which first aired on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

A castaway’s Survivor season can be shaped by finding a Hidden Immunity Idol or advantage. Whether it’s using one to stave off a blindside or sharing an extra vote with an ally to curry favor, Idols and advantages are staples of the reality competition show.

They’re typically hidden around camp or potentially up for grabs in a challenge, and securing one can literally be a $1 million moment. But, can a survivor steal another person’s Hidden Immunity Idol or advantage? And in this case, can thieves flourish on Survivor 45?

The answer to both of those questions is no. Players aren’t allowed to take anything another contestant earned or received, unless they give it up of their own accord.

And host and showrunner Jeff Probst reaffirmed the rule during Oct. 12’s episode of On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast.

“Nobody can take an advantage or an idol from any player, ever. Even if somebody looks into a player’s bag and they find this collection of advantages, they know they have them — that’s fine. They can’t take them.”

The question came up while discussing Survivor 45’s third episode and the fiery Tribal Council.

Lulu tribe’s Sabiyah Broderick had a “Beware” advantage, which led her to a Hidden Immunity Idol, but there was a kicker. The Idol was encased in wax, and it had to be melted with fire. However, the yellow tribe had yet to win flint, meaning they didn’t have a campfire.

So, Sabiyah came up with the idea of bringing the waxed-out Idol to Tribal Council and burning it there. That’s exactly what she did, and she did it in front of everybody. Once the Idol was ridden of wax, she pulled it out of the fire, cooled it off, and then took it into her possession.

Well, for anyone wondering if Kaleb Gebrewold, knowing he was on Sabiyah’s hit list, could’ve snagged it at any point during Tribal, he couldn’t. “Nobody could’ve taken it,” Probst said.

Can players give their alliance members their advantage if they’re voted out of the game?

Sabiyah was ultimately blindsided that night with the Idol in her possession, and she left with it instead of gifting it to her ally, Sean Edwards, or someone who voted her out, like Kaleb. And that’s because once Jeff begins reading the votes, players are no longer allowed to give away advantages or Idols.

“Once I start reading the votes, there is no more gameplay. It’s over. We’re now deciding the fate. That means that even in the middle while I’m reading the votes, she realizes ‘I’m out,’ she can’t reach into her bag and give it to Kaleb. And people try that occasionally, and I say, ‘No, you can’t do that. The Idol is dead.'”

Survivor 45 airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.