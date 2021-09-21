Cancel Culture Has Scared This Star Away From Ever Returning To TV

So many celebrities from Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston to talk show legend Jay Leno have been commenting on cancel culture recently but few people have said they want to downright retire from the spotlight due to it. It seems however that one TV star is ready to pack it up for good after her controversial moments leading to her leaving The Talk.

In an interview with SheFinds, Sharon Osborne made it clear that she doesn’t want to return to television and that cancel culture was to blame.

“I’m not going to go to another TV show that’s talk because I know right now, it’s not a safe place to be, because the slightest thing, the slightest word and you’ve [angered] half the nation. I don’t want to put myself up for that grief, I really don’t.”

She recently had harsh words for the showrunners and other cast members on The Talk recently going so far as to say she felt “totally betrayed” and “used” by CBS so it makes sense that she’s particularly sensitive to criticism at the moment. While there’s no promise she actually stays away permanently, it’s unlikely we’ll see Sharon Osborne return to television any time soon.