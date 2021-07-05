Candice Patton Reportedly Wants Out Of The Flash

Yet another long-running star of The Flash may be looking to exit the Arrowverse. Season 7 has already said goodbye to not one, but two original cast members, as both Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh have left their regulars roles on The CW TV series. What remains of OG Team Flash – that’s Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Jesse L. Martin – have all signed up for season 8, but the latest intel says one of them wants out of the show after that.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared a new rumor which claims that Candice Patton is looking to leave Central City behind once her current agreement with the network is up. Patton, of course, plays Iris West-Allen, Barry’s wife and soon-to-be mother of his children, as per the pregnancy storyline that’s currently unfolding. If the actress was to walk, then, this would be a huge deal as she’s at the heart of the show.

That said, there would be an easy way to explain Iris’ absence – just rip off an idea from Arrow. Emily Bett Rickards decided to similarly exit Arrow just as Felicity Smoak became pregnant with her and Oliver Queen’s child. Felicity was written out as staying in hiding with their baby daughter Mia, so the Green Arrow’s enemies couldn’t get to them. The Flash could feasibly approach Iris not being around in the same way.

Barry Prepares To Battle The Speed Force In New Flash Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On the other hand, Richtman has also reported that Gustin is currently at loggerheads with The CW because they want him to stick around for season 9 but he’s looking to move on. So it’s possible that both Barry and Iris could be on their way out. You might think this would be cause to simply pull the plug on the show, but The Flash could potentially continue without Barry Allen if another speedster took his place. e.g. the couple’s kids from the future, Nora and Bart.

But that’s a mystery for the future. Back in the present, The Flash season 7 has three episodes left to go.