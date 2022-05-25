CBS pulls ‘FBI’ finale following deadly Texas school shooting
CBS will not be airing the season finale of the law enforcement drama FBI in light of the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas today.
The season 4 finale was titled “Prodigal Son” and was going to air on the network at 8 pm EST, according to Deadline. The subject matter of the show centered around a similar incident to what happened in Texas.
“As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”
There’s no rescheduled date for the show just yet, but CBS’s other FBI-related shows FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are going to air as scheduled.
Instead of the episode, CBS will rerun the series’ 12th episode called “Under Pressure,” which focuses on an investigation into an anti-government group, per the episode’s synopsis.
“Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there and has several members suspected in a series of bombings. The case opens old wounds for her when a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage.”
An unidentified 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, according to CNN. At least 15 people – one teacher and 14 students were killed. The suspect is reportedly a student at the high school.
The show FBI is a bonafide hit for CBS, and it’s the first scripted show to top the weekly ratings in the current television season, according to the Los Angeles Times.